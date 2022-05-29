BREAKING: Greg Ibe emerges Abia APGA guber candidate





By Steve Oko

Industrialist and Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu, Professor Greg Ibe, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for the 2023 poll in Abia.

The Professor of Entrepreneur secured 283 out of the 482 total votes cast at the primaries held Sunday at Kolping Society Umuahia.

Etigwe Uwa, SAN came second with 148 votes while Gen. Ijioma N Ijioma (retd), came third with 36 votes.

Chief Chikwe Udensi came last with only 12 votes while three votes were voided.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee and Returning Officer, Echezona Etiaba announced Ibe the winner of the contest.

In his acceptance speech, Ibe thanked the delegates and his co-contestants for their peaceful conduct and comportment.

He described his emergence as the beginning of Abia liberation movement.

Professor Ibe particularly thanked his co-contestants who he described as his personal friends, promising to carry them along while…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper