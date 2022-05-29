DELTA APC PRIMARIES: Peaceful conduct, sign of good omen — Omo-Agege 





…urges candidates to unite party members

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate and Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2023 election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the peaceful and transparent conduct of the party’s primary elections is a sign of good things to come in the state.

Omo-Agege in a statement by the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of his campaign organisation, Mr Ima Niboro, expressed confidence that all the standard bearers of the APC would defeat the PDP candidates in the State, adding that the APC would emerge victorious in the various elections next year.

While felicitating with those that won the party’s primaries at the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial levels, he commended the leadership of the party for ensuring successful primaries.

He also thanked the party leadership for effectively mobilizing members of the APC to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper