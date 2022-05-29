Ethiopians dominate win 8th Okpekpe marathon





By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

ETHIOPIANS, on Saturday, dominated the 8th Edition of the Okpekpe 10 kilometre road race as the duo of Jasim Haji and Dessie Adchiniau emerged winners in both male and female categories of the 2022 edition of the race.

In the male category, Ethiopian Jasim Haji finished with a time of 29.05 to come first, while Elvis Cheboi from Kenya ran 29.20 to come second and Ethiopian Derekek Mego came third in 29.30 minutes.

In the Female Category, Ethiopian Dessie Adchiniau ran 33.09 minutes to pick the top price, Dorcas Kimeli also from Ethiopia came second in 33.33 while Abigael Jelimo from Kenya ran 33.53 minutes to come third.

In the local category, Ismail Sanjo ran 31.12 minute to come first in the male category while Rose Atuche ran 36.40 minutes to come first in the female category.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper