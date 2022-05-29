Gbagi may quit PDP, contest guber on SDP platform





Gbagi

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- FORMER Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, who pulled out of governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State, last week, is likely to dump the party in the next few days and contest the 2023 governorship elections on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Gbagi, an industrialist and criminologist, who spoke to some journalists at his Oginibo country home in Ughelli-South local government did not disclose his new party, but sources told Vanguard at Asaba, yesterday: “He is already in talks with the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and barring any odd, the arrangement will be sealed and made public in the next few days.”

Before he suddenly withdrew from the primaries, he wrote the national chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, pointing out his grievances with the party.

Alleging that Delta PDP primaries violated the Electoral Act and the party has no governorship candidate in the…





