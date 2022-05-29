JUST IN: Abuja Okada riders go on rampage, set Estate ablaze





Omeiza Ajayi

The excesses of commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada Riders was again on display Sunday afternoon in Abuja as they attacked a housing estate in the Lokogoma area of the city to avenge the reported death of two of their kin.

Over 100 motorcyclists had attacked the Same Global Estate in the Lokogoma area after a motorist reportedly hit the riders and ran into the estate for safety.

There is an official ban on activities of the commercial motorcyclists in most parts of the city including the main road in Lokogoma.

Residents of the estate said the rider had set two houses ablaze while trying to apprehend the motorist.

The Estate Manager, Mr Adebisi Adelowo, speaking on the incident said; “Over 100 Hausa bike riders attacked our estate some hours ago. They tried to burn down the estate by putting fire to two buildings.

“They pulled down our gate and started stoning people’s houses. We couldn’t stop them until the police and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper