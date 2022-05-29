Kwara Central senator loses ticket, Mustapha, Ashiru, Sodiq win





By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The incumbent senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe has lost his bid to return to the Senate in 2023.

Oloriegbe scored the least votes amongst the three All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants that partipated in the senatorial primary held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

A philanthropist and Turaki of Ilorin, Malam Saliu Mustapha scored 136 votes to emerge the winner of the senatorial shadow election.

A business mogul, Yahaya Seriki scored 78, while Oloriegbe scored only 15 votes.

In Kwara North, the incumbent, Senator Suleiman Sodiq Umar scored 202 votes to coast home victory while his rival, Tauheed Daudu Toyin scored 75 votes.

Also, the incumbent senator representing Kwara South, Architect Issa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper