Local hunters, not army, help when bandits attack — Adewole, SDP presidential aspirant





Prince Adewole Adebayo

‘I know more about the military and the challenges they face than the C-I-C’

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

Prince Adewole Adebayo is a Social Democratic Party, SDP, presidential hopeful for the 2023 general elections. In this interview, Adebayo says the N35m nomination form isn’t an investment as some inferred. The investment, he says, is the belief that young people have that, through him, Nigeria can be better.

The party you are using does not control even a state in Nigeria. How are you sure that N35m investment in this project isn’t a waste.

I understand that N35m cannot make you a President. Our investment is in the people who share our belief for a better Nigeria. Thousands of people, young and old, all over the country, are pasting posters and talking to people. So, N35m is not the investment. The investment is the belief the people have. The rest is in the hands of voters.

The way our republic is fashioned is that you come out…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper