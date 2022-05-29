Meet up with current trends, stakeholders urge budding voiceover artists





Some voiceover artists have called on budding artists to focus more on their crafts to meet up with current trends and demands in the industry.

They made the call at the third edition of a voiceover conference, with theme, “ The Future, Survive or Die“, held on Friday, at the Radisson Hotel Ikeja, Lagos.

Emmanuel Afemikhe, the convener of the conference, in his welcome address, said that the voiceover industry had been underappreciated, given the role it plays in advertising and promotion of products and services.

“We started this journey with a vision to address some of the issues that affects us as voiceover artists and also carve a niche for ourselves and find a way to navigate through our challenges,” he said.

Afemikhe urged participants to take advantage of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper