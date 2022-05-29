PRIMARIES: 14 senators, 23 reps lose re-election tickets





•Buhari’s nephew, Akeredolu associates, Umeh also lose

•Oshiomohole, Kalu, Shekarau, Gaya win

Intrigues, suspense and confusion characterized the ongoing primary elections of political parties across the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The two major political parties – the All Progressive Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-are worst hit as many aggrieved members resigned their membership and defected to other political parties to pursue their aspirations.

At least, 14 serving senators and 23 House of Representatives members may not be returning to the National Assembly. While some contested for governorship tickets and won, others lost their return bids to their rivals.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Aishstu Dahiru, APC Senator representing Adamawa Central, and Senator Sandy Onor, won governorship tickets of the APC and the PDP in Delta, Adamawa and Cross River states respectively.

Umeh loses

A…





