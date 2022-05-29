Primaries: Katsina APC/PDP Senate, Reps candidates

By Ogalah Ibrahim
APC SENATORIAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULT
Mandiya, Barkiya, loses senate ticket to Soja, Dandutse
APC SENATE TICKET WINNERS
Katsina Central Senatorial – Abdu Soja
Katsina South Senatorial – Muntari Dandutse
Katsina North Senatorial – Pending
PDP
Katsina Central Senatorial – Sirajo Aminu Makera
Katsina North Senatorial – Ahmed Baba Kaita
Katsina South Senatorial – Dr Shehu Garba Matazu
Meanwhile, PDP results for House of Rep not yet released.
APC House of Reps
List of eight Katsina APC incumbent lawmakers that failed to secure return ticket
1. Fatuhu Muhammadu (President Buhari’s nephew) representing Daura/Mai’Adua Constituency
2. Murtala Isa representing Faskari/Sabuwa/Dandume constituency defeated by the Deputy Speaker of the State House of…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper