Soyinka cancels engagement with Anambra school over killing of pregnant woman, children





File: Professor Wole Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka has cancelled an engagement with a school in Anambra State over the murder of a pregnant woman, her four children, and six other persons in Isulo, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

The Nobel Laureate made his decision known in a statement entitled “Drawing the Red Line on Infanticide,” stating that ‘We must begin somewhere, “draw a line” – however individual and limited’.

Gunmen, on Sunday, May 22, killed Mrs. Harira Jubril, her four children and six others, all of northern extraction, causing a wave of outcry.

In his statement (read the full text HERE ), Soyinka said the “horror that was recently afflicted on the people of Anambra and the rest of us was redoubled for me personally because the news reached me outside…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper