Train Attack: Terrorists withdraw threat to start killing abducted passengers  — Mamu





-Says Govt should hasten negotiation process as terrorists give new conditions

Temporary truce on threat & safety of passengers reached with terrorists

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Malam.Tukur Msmu, the ‘Dan Iyan Fika and spokesperson of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has claimed that the earlier threat by abductors of the ill fated train passengers to start killing them in week time,has been withdrawn.

Mamu, who was privileged to open a channel of communication with the terrorists through one of their leader, Abu Barra,said on Saturday night that ” I can authoritatively confirm that the earlier threat to stop feeding the over 60 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train and threat to start executing the victims was successfully withdrawn on Saturday afternoon.”

“This was as a result of ongoing engagement with the ‘Abu Barra’ led abductors. This is a good development, even though for issues that have to do with the safety of the victims, to ensure…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper