Troost-Ekong’s own goal hands Mexico 2-1 win over Super Eagles





Super Eagles’ captain William Troost-Ekong on Saturday cleared into his team’s net to gift Mexico a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in an international friendly at Dallas in the U.S.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was the Super Eagles’ first of two international friendlies lined up by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

It was also head coach Jose Peseiro’s first game in charge of the team, and part of their preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

While Nigeria failed to qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup, El Tri are using the game to prepare for the event in Qatar.

The match was the first of three friendlies for the Mexicans before their CONCACAF Nations League opener against Suriname in June.

Santiago Gimenez opened the scoring for a makeshift Mexico squad in the 13th minute.

It was with a great finish as they got their international window off to a positive start In front of a healthy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper