ATIKU 2023: Race to rescue Nigeria has began — Oborevwori 





By Festus Ahon, Asaba

DELTA State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship flagbearer and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, Sunday, said the race to rescue Nigeria has began with the nomination of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential flagbearer of the Party.

Oborevwori in a congratulatory statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said: “I am fully persuaded that Atiku is the leader Nigeria needs in this critical period in our nation’s history.”

The Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said; “Nigeria stands to benefit immensely from his (Atiku) vast knowledge and experience, resilience, cross cultural appeal, and political savvy.

“It is my prayer that God’s grace, favour, and protection will continually abound to him as he leads the charge to free Nigeria from the misrule of the All Progressives…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper