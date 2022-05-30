DELTA PDP HoR PRIMARIES: Akpodiete concedes defeat, says election free, fair 

Delta oil community, earthquake

…Rejoices with Taleb Tebite

…urge other aspirants to accept defeat 

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A House of Representatives aspirant,  Dr Olotu Akpodiete, Sunday, described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP House of Representatives primaries for the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency conducted last week Sunday as free, fair and credible. 

While congratulating winner of the primaries, Olorogun Taleb Tebite, Akpodiete in a statement, urged all other aspirants who contested with him to concede defeat and work for the victory of the party in the general election. 

Akpodiete said; “I congratulated Olorogun Taleb Tebite who won in the PDP primary election in Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency”.

He implored Olorogun Taleb Tebite to reconcile with other PDP aspirants who lost out for same position, so as to work as a team to recover the lost mandate back to the party during the next election come 2023.

Akpodiete who came fifth in…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

