DELTA PDP HoR PRIMARIES: Akpodiete concedes defeat, says election free, fair 





…Rejoices with Taleb Tebite

…urge other aspirants to accept defeat

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A House of Representatives aspirant, Dr Olotu Akpodiete, Sunday, described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP House of Representatives primaries for the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency conducted last week Sunday as free, fair and credible.

While congratulating winner of the primaries, Olorogun Taleb Tebite, Akpodiete in a statement, urged all other aspirants who contested with him to concede defeat and work for the victory of the party in the general election.

Akpodiete said; “I congratulated Olorogun Taleb Tebite who won in the PDP primary election in Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency”.

He implored Olorogun Taleb Tebite to reconcile with other PDP aspirants who lost out for same position, so as to work as a team to recover the lost mandate back to the party during the next election come 2023.

Akpodiete who came fifth in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper