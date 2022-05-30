Monkeypox: NCDC confirms 1 death, 21 cases in Nigeria





*Activates emergency operations centre

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,NCDC,has reported 21 confirmed cases of Monkeypox with one death from nine states and the Federal Capital Territory,FCT.

This came as it activated Monkeypox Emergency Operations Centre to strengthen in-country preparedness and contribute to the global response.

The NCDC,in a statement late Sunday night by its Director General,Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, mentioned the nine states asAdamawa with five cases, Lagos with four cases, Bayelsa and Delta, Cross River,FCT and Kano with two cases each while Imo and Rivers states with one case, respectively.

“This year, as at 29th May 2022, a total of 21 confirmed cases with one death have been reported from 9 states and the FCT

“The death was reported in a 40-year-old patient who had underlying co-morbidity and was on immunosuppressive medications. Genomic surveillance is ongoing at NCDC’s National Reference Laboratory in Abuja and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper