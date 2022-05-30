



By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

THE National Examinations Council,NECO, has extended the registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination,SSCE, for school based candidates to midnight of Monday 20th June, 2022.

The registration period was initially scheduled to close on Monday 30th May, 2022.

To this effect,the examination body in a statement, Monday morning by its

Head, Information and Public Relations Division,Azeez Sani,said:”

State ministries of education, principals, commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that.”

“The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) will commence on 27th June, 2022 and end on Friday 12th August, 2022.

candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination,” the statement said.

The post NECO extends registration period for 2022 SSCE internal appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper