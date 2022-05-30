PMB, this is your assessment report at 7





By MIKE OLUSEGUN

Four times governor of New York, vice president for two years under Gerald Ford and presidential aspirant, Nelson Rockefeller, once observed that “If you don’t have good education and good health, then I feel society has let you down.”

If any objective examiner were to rate President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration on Rockefeller’s one-liner about two very crucial aspects of life, the very foundation on which nations depend for exponential growth/ development, he would be certain to give Mr. President an above average score.

From his election in 2015 till date, PMB has not let Nigerians down as far as those sectors are concerned. More than any other Nigerian president in recent times, Buhari has recognised the importance of having “a sound mind in a sound body,” to borrow the inspiring motto of King’s College Lagos.

It is not a coincidence that KC has produced more than an ample number of captains of industry and scholars more…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper