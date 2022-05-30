Poetic exploration of traditional heritage

By Chukwuma Ajakah

From the title of her collection of poems, Colour Me with Words of My Ancestors, through the enchanting lines of each poem, Nigerian-born writer, Oluwatosin Omotoso evokes the therapeutic effects of a well written poetry. 

Colour Me with Words of My Ancestors is set against the backdrop of Africa’s rich traditional heritage which the poet navigates to reveal the inherent societal beliefs, value system and worldview that influence her socio-cultural ideation.

Published in 2020, the 28-page anthology features the following poems:  Tongue Speaks

LanguagesTrials of AfricaStreams Have No EndEvilSpit in the EyeHungry godsFather’s DesireI Hate MyselfThe First HouseStraight Out of the ShoresSpirits are not Real: Not In This WorldNo, PrayersBloodSweat and GloryContestTiny Feet in the MudI’m Not Afraid of the DarkFather,   I Wish  and  Omalicha Nwa  (Beautiful Girl).

  In the poem,  Tongue Speaks…



