Poetic exploration of traditional heritage





By Chukwuma Ajakah

From the title of her collection of poems, Colour Me with Words of My Ancestors, through the enchanting lines of each poem, Nigerian-born writer, Oluwatosin Omotoso evokes the therapeutic effects of a well written poetry.

Colour Me with Words of My Ancestors is set against the backdrop of Africa’s rich traditional heritage which the poet navigates to reveal the inherent societal beliefs, value system and worldview that influence her socio-cultural ideation.

Published in 2020, the 28-page anthology features the following poems: Tongue Speaks

Languages, Trials of Africa, Streams Have No End, Evil, Spit in the Eye, Hungry gods, Father’s Desire, I Hate Myself, The First House, Straight Out of the Shores, Spirits are not Real: Not In This World, No, Prayers, Blood, Sweat and Glory, Contest, Tiny Feet in the Mud, I’m Not Afraid of the Dark, Father, I Wish and Omalicha Nwa (Beautiful Girl).

In the poem, Tongue Speaks…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper