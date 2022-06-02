First female Vice-Chancellor, Prof Adenike Oladiji takes over in FUTA





Professor (Mrs) Adenike Temidayo Oladiji.

, New FUTA VC.

Dayo Johnson

AKURE—History was made in the 41-year-old Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA, Ondo State as the institution’s first female and the eighth substantive Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, was inaugurated.

Oladiji was appointed a Professor in 2011 after joining the services of the University of llorin in 1992. She is a Biochemist.

The University’s Pro- Chancelllor and Chairman, Governing Council, Ambassador Godknows lgali described the process of her appointment as methodical, thorough and transparent.

Igali while explaining the selection process, said: “Council shortlisted twenty (20) candidates out of the twenty nine (29) that applied for the position of the vice- chancellor in line with the stated criteria.

“The selection criteria were also strictly followed by the Selection Board to arrive at the three candidates based strictly on merit.

“It is indeed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper