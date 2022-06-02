Fresh crisis over eligibility of APC delegates hits Ondo





John Alechenu, Abuja

A fresh crisis over the eligibility of some All Progressive Congress delegates from Ondo State is brewing.

The VANGUARD gathered in Abuja, on Thursday, that the election of serving appointed members of the executive branch of the state government to serve as delegates to the upcoming APC Presidential Primary, has heightened tension within the party.

Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act states: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

A document containing the names of delegates from Ondo State indicated that two serving commissioners as well as the serving head of the State Universal Basic Education Board, made the list.

The current state Commissioner for Finance Wale Akinterinwa, who hails from Ile-oluji Okeigbo Local Government Area, is one of such appointees.

