Soil degradation: Global Food production to fall by 40 per cent if… — Expert

By Bashir Bello, KANO

An Agriculture Technology expert with an Indian firm, Robust Group of Companies, Mr. Abhishek Narayan has said that global food production will fall by 40 per cent globally in the next 20 years if a drastic measures is not taken to address the soil degradation.

The Agriculture Technology expert who stated this during a town hall meeting with farmers from Kano and Jigawa states on sustainable farming initiative said currently 52 per cent of the global soil were degraded or damaged.

Narayan who doubles as the director of marketing and head of impact at Robust group of companies said already over 3.2 billion were affected by the impact noted that 40 per cent of global food production will fall if urgent measures were not deployed to address the impact.

According to him, “It is not about yield alone but the natural environment. We are here to introduce the farmers to sustainable farming initiative. We have to shift away from traditional farming…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper