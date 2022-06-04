2023: Withdraw from Presidential race, Southern Governors tell Northern aspirants





.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Southern Governor’s in the ruling All Progressive Congress have asked their Northern counterparts to withdraw from the Presidential race and allow only the aspirants from the South to participate in the primaries.

Chairman of the Southern Governor’s Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu said this in a statement issued and signed by him last night in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Akeredolu said in the statement that “We received with utmost joy the news of the resolution of the 11 Governors from the Northern Region thus:

” We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammad Buhari that the search for his successor as the APC Presidential Candidate be limited to our compatriots from the Southern states.

“We appeal to all aspirants from the Northern state to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries.

“We are delighted by the decision of our esteem colleague His Excellency Gov…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper