Abduction of Methodist Prelate, Others: CSOs demand investigation of allegation linking military to kidnappings





By: Our Correspondent

Civil Society Organizations in the country have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order an investigation into the “scandalous revelation” by protesting youths and people of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State demanding the removal of military checkpoints in the area since the presence of the military has not improved security in their area but rather seems to provide cover for criminals.

The CSOs made the demand against the backdrop of the recent kidnapping of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Bishop Samuel Kanu-Uche, and others with him.

The Joint Statement signed by the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, Lagos, and 21 other CSOs was titled, ‘Civil Society Calls ForThorough Investigation of Allegations Linking Personnel of The Nigerian Military To Kidnappings of The Prelate of The Methodist Church Of Nigeria in Abia State, Most Revd. Samuel Kanu-Uche’.

It reads, “Civil society organisations in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper