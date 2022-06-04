DELTA 2023: Rotational fuss over, Urhobo in, Ijaw out  





By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

FOR those that read between the strokes, the weightiest political puzzle answered in the last two weeks in Delta state is the senatorial district that will produce the next governor of the state, which was resolved in favor of Delta Central senatorial district generally occupied by Urhobo people.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, an Okpe from Urhobo, Delta Central senatorial district, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, who kept a tally of 590 votes at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primary, May 25, is to coast PDP flag in 2023 and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from Orogun, Delta Central, unchallenged at All Progressives Congress, APC governorship primary, which he won with 1,090 is the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Successive governorship contestant, Chief Great Ogboru, aka Peoples General, from Abraka, Delta Central equally picked the 2023 gubernatorial ticket of All Progressives…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper