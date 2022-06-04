NDDC no longer serves N’Delta interests  — PANDEF, monarchs, stakeholders





•Ask Buhari to release white paper on forensic audit, contracts’ scam

•Insist they want to know who stole our money; inauguration of governing board

•Communities crammed with abandoned projects

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Gabriel Enogholase, Egufe Yafugborhi, Ike Uchechukwu, Davies Iheamnachor, Chioma Onuegbu and Ochuko Akuopha

PAN Niger -Delta Forum, PANDEF, monarchs and stakeholders of oil-rich Niger-Delta, weekend, said what the people require from President Muhammadu Buhari was not cosmetic changes on the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, but drastic solution to the man-made barriers.

Leaders and citizens who spoke to our reporters, stated that the interventionist agency as presently organized, was not no more facilitating development of Niger-Delta.

Though they commended Buhari government’s revocation of contracts awarded between 2000 and 2019 by NDDC, which contractors did not execute and refund of monies…





