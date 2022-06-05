APC presidential ticket: Umahi pledges support for Lawan 





Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has reaffirmed his support to the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, for the 2023 presidential election.

Umahi, who also expressed intention for the presidency, however drummed support for Lawan on Saturday in his Abuja residence, when he hosted the senate president.

A statement from Lawan’s media team, signed by Danladi Bako, said Umahi restated his commitment to support Lawan’s quest to emerge as the APC presidential candidate at the primaries scheduled for June 6 to 8.

Umahi extolled the virtues of humility, teamwork, intelligence and unalloyed party loyalty demonstrated by Lawan.

He also recounted how President Muhammadu Buhari spoke glowingly about Lawan during his recent two-day visit to Ebonyi State to inaugurate projects excecuted by Umahi.

“I pray you get the ticket if I dont get it, because, you are eminently qualified to be President of Nigeria,” Umahi said.

Lawan had earlier said the purpose of his visit…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper