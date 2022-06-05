Atiku, Igbo, Yoruba’s blood flow together ― Bode George





•‘Tambuwal taught us a lesson in politics’

•Discloses what Jonathan told him about move to draft him into APC presidential race

By Charles Kumolu & Dapo Akinrefon

A former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, in this interview, tells the inside story of Atiku’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate. George, who has actively participated in all PDP conventions since 1999, says the last exercise was like no other. While describing Atiku’s candidacy as a unifier, he urges the former Vice President to embark on a reconciliatory mission and re-zoning of national offices in line with the letters of PDP constitution. He also speaks on Lagos politics.

You participated in the National Convention of PDP where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as a presidential candidate. Can you tell us the behind the scenes…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper