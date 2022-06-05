Killing Deborah, killing Harira… when does it end?





By Obi Nwankanma

Three weeks ago, Deborah Yakubu, a young Christian woman was lynched in Sokoto. First, they stoned her to death. Then they set her on fire. It was a horrifying death for a young woman who was by all account a gentle and harmless person, whose only sin was that she spoke up demanding that her classmates leave religious chatter well alone and concentrate on their class project.

She was a student at the Shehu Shagari College of Education. Her views were quickly determined to be “blasphemy” by the religious Nazi among her classmates who in due course, seized her and put her to death in the name of the prophet of Islam. Deborah’s death ignited worldwide outrage.

The Sultan of Sokoto came out to condemn it in very strong terms, and at great personal risk, it was said, because the rabid among the Muslims were said to have threatened to teach him a lesson too for condemning her killers. Just as they threatened the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper