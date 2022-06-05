Searching for politicians that can unite Nigerians





By Tonnie Iredia

The clamour for Nigeria’s unity in the last one year has become louder by the day. However, there does not appear to be a more rational way of looking at the subject than to see it as an indictment of the present government.

The opposition parties have therefore latched on the clamour to amplify their anxiety to embark on policies and programmes that would give every Nigerian a sense of belonging as soon as they come to power. Indeed, even before becoming the official candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar a former Vice President of the country had assumed “unifier” as his middle name.

At the end of his party’s recent presidential primaries which he won, Atiku’s explained why he had been referring to himself as a unifier. According to him, “Unity is very important because the government of the APC has disunited Nigeria completely from North to South, Muslims and Christians and I pledge to restore unity…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper