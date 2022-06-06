Insecurity in N-East: CoAS pledges to re-engage competent retired military personnel





By Ndahi Marama

The Chief of Army Staff, CoAS, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, has said there is an ongoing process to re-engage qualified and competent discharged/retired military personnel to complement the efforts of troops to restore peace in the North-East and the country in general.

He, however, urged all retired military personnel not to rest on their oars but continue to support directly or indirectly the ongoing fight against Boko Haram, banditry and other criminalities bedevelling the nation.

Yahaya stated this, yesterday, at the send forth/dinner night hosted by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major-General Waidi Shaibu, in honour of eight discharged Nigerian Army officers within 7 Division Area of responsibility.

The occasion, which took place at Maimalari Cantonment Officers’ Mess, attracted the presence of Major General Bulama Biu (retd), who was the special guest of honour, military and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper