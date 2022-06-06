MKO Abiola’s son wins PRP 2023 presidential ticket 





Mr Kola Abiola has emerged the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Redemption Party (PRP).

He won against Usman Bugaje, Patience Key and Col. Gboluga Mosugu (rtd) to pick the PRP ticket.

Abiola, is the first child of late Chief M.KO Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, annulled presidential election.

While Abiola got 2,097 votes from across the 36 States including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bugaje came second with 813 votes while Key and Mosugu got 329 and 263 votes to emerge third and fourth, respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 3,625 delegates were accredited with 3,519 valid votes and 141 invalid votes

The collation was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),

Speaking before the collation of the results, PRP National Chairman, Mr Falalu Bello, said the delegates from the 36 states and the FCT voted for the aspirants

