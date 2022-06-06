Owo church attack: Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Akeredolu, people of Ondo





Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has sympathised with his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu and the people of the state over the Sunday’s killing of worshippers at a Catholic church in Owo.

Worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church at Owa-luwa Street, Owo, were attacked and killed by gunmen during service.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the attack as callous, inhuman and despicable.

He sympathised with the people of Ondo State, especially the residents of Owo, and members of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa.

According to him, it is crime against humanity to open fire on worshippers on Sunday morning, killing scores of people.

The governor, who also commiserated with the Catholic Church of Nigeria and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the ugly incident.

”On behalf of the government and people of Lagos…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper