PASAN shuts down National Assembly over outstanding 24 months minimum wage





.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) and National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) have shut down all business and para legislative activities in the National Assembly.

The development followed the commencement of strike action by the national assembly workers.

The PASAN Executive Committee members also mounted surveillance at the entrance of the National Assembly complex, chanting solidarity songs: “Solidarity forever, solidarity forever, solidarity forever for the Union makes us strong.”

Consequently, banks and offices of the Senators and members of the House of Representatives had been shut as no staff or aides to the lawmakers were allowed to access the complex.

It will be recalled that the workers are demanding full payment of the outstanding 24 months of National minimum wage and other conditions of service.

Specifically, they are demanding the national assembly management to implement the subsisting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper