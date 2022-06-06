Rousing the electorate from apathy





Available facts show that the level of apathy among the Nigerian electorate is capable of torpedoing efforts to elect good quality of leadership come 2023. Nigeria’s eligible voters are simply not inspired enough to acquire the civic tools they need to assert their power to choosing their leaders.

To be able to assert the power of the people, eligible voters must register for their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, collect those cards from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and actually turn out on Election Day to vote. Nigerians are falling far too short of expectations in all three activities.

For instance, when the INEC commenced its Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise about a year ago, its objective was to register at least 20 million new voters. However, as at May 2022, it recorded 9,238,991 online registrations out of which only 5,845,751 had completed the physical aspect of the process. That’s just 29 per cent.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper