Sit-at-Home: Unknown gunmen raze cement truck in Enugu

By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

Unknown gunmen suspected to be enforcing the sit-at-home order, on Monday, razed a Dangote’s truck fully loaded with cement at Beach Junction, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Residents of the area who pleaded for anonymity told Vanguard that the incident happened at about 5:30 AM when most people were still in bed.

Though, no life was lost in the incident, Vanguard equally gathered that the gunmen beat up the driver thoroughly before allowing him to go.

“I was alerted by the screaming of someone who I later understood to be the driver of the truck. The next thing I saw was huge smoke emanating from the razed truck,” a source told Vanguard in confidence.

At the scene of the incident, Vanguard observed that the tank region of the truck was still in flames, though sympathisers have doused the fire to prevent it from consuming the cement estimated to be over millions of naira.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper