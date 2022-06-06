We can’t continue to live in fear, Arapaja, PDP Dep Nat’l Chair, mourns Owo Church tragedy





Deputy National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, has condemned the attack on the Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, which led to the death of over 50 worshippers with others injured, saying this attack has confirmed that nowhere is safe again in this country.

Ambassador Arapaja stated this while reacting to the shocking incident in a release by his Personal Assistant, Ibrahim Bamitale, condoling with the victims’ families, the Ondo State Government and entire citizens in the state.

According to the release, “hearing the news of the terror attack saddens our heart and stands condemned as this shows that nowhere in the country is safe for citizens to live.

“This deadly attack shows that we still have a long way to go on security in our dearest country.

“I would implore the State, Federal Government, and other concerned security agencies to fish out perpetrators of this dastardly act as we can’t continue to live…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper