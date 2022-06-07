APC Consensus Candidate: Intrigues, tension as Buhari, NWC, govs disown Adamu over Lawan





.

*”We didn’t endorse Lawan, APC NWC tackles Adamu

**Say chairman’s opinion personal

**Aligns with 13 APC Northern Govs on power shift

**Consensus, a legal impossibility – Tinubu’s camp

**Govs engage NWC members

** Nnamani withdraws cites injustice to S-East

** We’re ready for world class convention – Gov Abiodun

** South, Middle Belt leaders want Adamu sacked for being biased

By Clifford Ndujihe, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Omeiza Ajayi & Jeremiah Urowayino

INTRIGUES and tension reigned in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as the party and presidential aspirants put finishing touches to their preparations for today’s Presidential primaries.

The campaign offices of some of the presidential aspirants were beehives as supporters streamed in and out with information that would help the cause of their candidates.

Amid jostling among the aspirants in what has panned out as a three-horse race among Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Rotimi Amaechi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper