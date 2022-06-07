APC Convention: Journalists stranded over lack of accreditation





** Chased out of Eagle Square

**Traffic snarls worsen over closure of access routes to Eagle Square

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

Local and foreign journalists, who had indicated interest in covering the Special Convention and Presidential Primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are currently stranded as they cannot access the Eagle Square venue of the event.

Some of them, who went to Eagle Square in the morning were barred from accessing the venue by heavily armed and stern-looking security agents.

Most of the journalists, who travelled into Abuja for the exercise said they had not been issued accreditation tags as of 10:30am on Tuesday. The convention was slated to start at 10am.

Accredited journalists covering activities of the APC are equally stranded as they have not been given tags to cover the convention.

Some journalists, who were eager to get the tags were made to shuttle, amid heavy traffic gridlock,

between the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper