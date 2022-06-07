APC Presidential Primary: Live Updates





The Presidential Primary of the Ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, is underway at the Eagles Square, in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives

President Buhari has just arrived the venue of the APC special convention.

The National Anthem is on.

APC apologises to brutalised journalists

Mr Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), has apologised to journalists manhandled by security operatives at the convention centre.

Some of the journalists, including senior News Directors and Editors deployed to cover the convention lost their valuables in the process as the security operatives became violent.

It, however, took the intervention of Morka, who was called on phone by one of the accredited journalists to address the situation.

“I am sorry about the incident involving the use of tear gas by the police at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Access Gate of Eagle Square. Some of our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper