ASUU: Educating the arrogant ignorants

By Andrew Erakhrumen

IRRESPECTIVE of the current challenges bedevilling Nigeria, it doubtlessly still has some of the best brains in the world. Indeed, a significant number of the enlightened citizens (not the ignoramuses) of many countries – developed or not – are not oblivious of this fact.

This is why the sincere among these enlightened ones (like a number of us in Nigeria) are always troubled concerning why this country, with its abundant high quality human and natural resources, has not been able to surmount the myriad of challenges bedevilling it. The foremost reason for this is not far-fetched. As many observers have rightly noted, it has to do with the disastrous political elite the country has been saddled with. To dispel any ambiguity, this class of elite is inclusive of the political interlopers in the form of military politicians! It is from this class of political elite that the country has been deriving its leadership.

Every political entity is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper