Children living with Sickle Cell Disease do live beyond age of 20 — Akinsete





Sickle Cell

Says effective cure now in Nigeria

By Chioma Obinna

As the world prepares to mark this year’s World Sickle Cell Day come June 19, a Public Health Physician and National Director of the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria, Annette Akinsete has dismissed as false the myths that children with sickle cell disease die early at age 20 or 25.

Akinsete says with effective treatment and management people with Sickle Cell Disease, SCD, live normal and productive life up to ages 80 and 90 years.

The public health physician who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Sickle Cell Foundation who spoke in Lagos during the Foundation’s School Quiz to the 2022 World Sickle Cell Day called on the government at all levels to provide policies and legislation that can support people with the disorder.

Akinsete whose foundation has been in the campaign for better life and treatment for people with sickle cell disorder further disclosed that the foundation in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper