Fene Osakwe named Member Of Forbes Technology Council 





One of Africa’s leading cyber security professionals, Dr Fene Osakwe has been named a Member of the Forbes Technology Council.

The acceptance of Dr Osakwe into the prestigious invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives was announced recently, making him one of the few professionals below age 40 to achieve such a feat.

Notable for his depth, diversity and wealth of experience in information technology and cyber security, Dr Osakwe is highly regarded as one of Africa’s leading cyber security advisors.

Dr Osakwe expressed great excitement and enthusiasm about this achievement and impact it will bring to his field. In his words, “I am deeply honoured to be accepted into the Forbes Technology Council which is an incredible platform for globally respected Tech leaders across the world. I am humbled by this honour and look forward to creating more impact that keeps attracting global recognition at the highest level.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper