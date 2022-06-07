I’ll replicate my achievements in Kogi at the centre — Yahaya Bello





Governor Yahaya Bello said he would replicate what he is doing in Kogi nationwide, if elected.

According to him, he has fought insecurity, ensured ethnic harmony, improved on education, healthcare and ensured youths and women empowerment.

Promising to do these at the centre, he said he would consolidate on President Buhari’s achievements. He said with the support of millions of youths, he would win the presidential election before 2 pm on Election Day, February 25, 2023.

