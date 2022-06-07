Investors remain resilient despite economic constraints — MAN





•As firm unveils centre for sustainable building solutions

By Cynthia Alo

Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Mr.Segun Ajayi-Kadiri, has said that despite the known perennial challenges affecting the economy, investors are still demonstrating resilience towards the economy.

Ajayi-Kadiri was speaking at the backdrop of the launch of a training center and Modular Mixing Line in Lagos by Knauf, a German-owned manufacturing and construction company.

He noted that Nigeria’s economy has huge potential and remains the best place to invest in Africa.

The training center is expected to equip artisans, architects, civil engineers, craftsmen and stakeholders with the essential and modern technological skills for sustainable building solutions and the growth of the construction industry in Nigeria.

According to the MAN boss, despite the challenges that have prevented people from investing in the country, only those who are on ground when…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper