Man takes Kannywood’s star actress to court for refusing to marry him





A civil servant identified as Bala Musa has taken Hadiza Gabon, the Kannywood actress, to court.

According to NAN, the complainant made a case against the actress over her refusal to marry him.

Both parties appeared before a Shari’a court in Kaduna state on Monday.

The complainant told the court that he had been in a relationship with the actress. He also alleged that she promised to marry him.

“So far I have spent N396,000 on her. Anytime she asks for money, I give her without hesitation with the hope that we will marry,” he said.

“She also failed to show up in Gusau, Zamfara where I live after I made all arrangements to host her.”

The case was first heard on May 23 but the defendant was not in court after being served.

On her part, the defendant was represented by her counsel Mubarak Kabir.

Kabir said his client was not sure of the authenticity of the summon.

“My client’s position as a celebrity attracts different kinds of people…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper