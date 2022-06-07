Nigeria’s electricity grid to suffer more collapse — Report





…Records 5 system collapses in 4 months

By Ediri Ejoh

EXCEPT the Federal Government addresses the deficiency in its spinning reserve, volatile loads and poor investment from the Distribution Companies, DISCOs, the power sector may never escape the continuous system collapse and outages, Energy Vanguard has gathered. This follows the five system collapses in four months witnessed in the country between February and April, 2022. This was confirmed in report – Spinning Reserve to do or not to do? NESI Conundrum: Save our Machines – obtained by Energy Vanguard, weekend.

Specifcally, the report, stated: “Outages/grid collapses occur when there are system disturbances along the transmission line and the ready solution, which is calling up of ‘spinning reserve’ is not readily available and this is because there few or no incentivized providers of this service. International best practice recommends that 10 percent of the total generating capacity should be allowed for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper