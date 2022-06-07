Okowa has justified Deltans confidence in him – Aniagwu





Mr. Charles Aniagwu

Delta Government on Tuesday said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had since assuming office seven years ago justified the confidence of people of the state in him.

At a news conference in Asaba, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said that the gôvernor had performed superlatively that no amount of propaganda and malicious media onslaught would dampen his spirit or blur the vision.

He stated that the gôvernor would continue to deliver on the mandate freely given to him by the people of the state.

Aniagwu who was flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, particularly took a swipe on Felix Akugha’s ‘Inside The Niger Delta’ said the coordinated media onslaught against Governor Okowa through ‘Inside the Niger Delta’, a broadcast programme anchored by one Felix Akugha, was malicious and unprofessional.

Aniagwu urged Akugha to stop using his programme to settle scores, adding that Delta alone did not make up the Niger…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper