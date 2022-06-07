Owo Church Attack: Tacha laments how quickly Nigerians move on after tragic occurrences





Following the Owo church attack that led to the death of over 50 worshipers in Ondo State last Sunday by armed bandits, Nigerian reality TV star, Natacha Akide, professionally known as Tacha, has lamented how Nigerians move on quickly with their lives after tragic occurrences in the country without holding the leaders responsible.

She wondered what needed to happen again in Nigeria before the citizens would become “tired” of the situation in the country.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate knocked Nigerians in a video shared on her Instagram story late Monday.

Tacha said, “Honestly, Nigerians need to tell me what needs to happen that will make them tired. I need t know what needs to happen again in this country that will make us uncomfortable because we move on too easily.

“To the best of my knowledge, everything has happened in Nigeria. Children have been kidnapped, people die in the mosque, and people have died in the church. ASUU is on strike and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper