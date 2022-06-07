Owo Massacre: Yemie Fash expresses security concern over Akure





.

Ondo State Youths representative and a renowned brand and lifestyle influencer, Oluyemi Fasipe has expressed concern that concerted efforts must be made to guide against the reoccurrence of the unfortunate Owo incident in any other area of Ondo State, especially in the Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital.

Yemie Fash expressed this concern in a statement issued on Monday in Akure, the Ondo State capital. He stated in the statement that perpetrators of the Owo catholic church massacre may be likely to make the Alagbaka area of Akure their next target.

However, Yemie Fash further stated that he and other like minds have embarked on aggressive solicitation for blood donation for the injured and maimed victims of the Owo attack.

He added that the blood donation drive has been yielding the desired result as dozens of blood pants had so far been donated while a lot more youths are still willing to make blood donations for the victims.

The statement reads in parts,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper